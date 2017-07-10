Sheffield United: Chris Wilder update on status of defender for pre-season camp in Spain

Fears that Jake Wright could miss Sheffield United’s training camp in Spain have been allayed after Chris Wilder insisted the centre-half’s injured foot should heal before Friday’s friendly against Malaga.

Wright was ommitted from the squad which beat Stocksbridge Park Steels 9-0 last weekend after receiving “a bit of a whack” during the build-up to the game.

But Wilder dismissed claims the defender is set for a lengthy spell in the treatment room.

He said: “Jake got a bit of a blow there on the Thursday and so we left him out as a precaution. That’s all it was.

“He’s coming out with us and he’ll be okay.”

United travel to Marbella later this afternoon as their preparations for the new Championship season continue. Speaking before he boarded the plane, Wilder also predicted Mark Duffy would receive the green light to feature against the Andalusians despite suffering a knock at the Look Local Stadium.

“Mark Duffy took a little bit of a whack to his ankle late in the first half but should be okay,” the United manager said. “You just want to start setting the standards which take you through a season. We’ve kicked on in the past 12 months but I think we’ve taken bigger strides than I expected. The professionalism was very good there and we want to see that again.”

