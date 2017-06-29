Sheffield United: Chris Wilder takes a look at top-flight talent as Blades close-in on targets

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is prepared to leave some of his transfer dealings until the closing stages of this summer’s transfer window in an attempt to lure Premier League talent to Bramall Lane.

Although Wilder wants talks with Ricky Holmes and Ryan Leonard to be concluded “one way or another” as quickly as possible, he believes United will also prove an attractive destination for players facing uncertain futures as top-flight clubs prepare to name their 25 man squads.

“Possibly three of our best bits of business last season were done in August with Ethan (Ebanks-Landell), Danny (Lafferty) and Simon (Moore),” Wilder said. “Sometimes, one transfer opens everything up and then the domino effect happens off the back of it. We’ll try and recruit as well as we have done in the past.”

Four new faces - Ched Evans, Enda Stevens, Nathan Thomas and George Baldock - reported for duty when Wilder’s team resumed training on Monday. United, who want to sign Ebanks-Landell on a permanent basis after his loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers expired, had hoped Holmes and Leonard would also be present. But discussions with Charlton Athletic and Southend, their respective parent clubs, are proving tough-going.

United are also waiting to see if Everton will make an approach for David Brooks after Jamie Hoyland, Goodison Park’s chief academy scout, publicly praised the teenager’s performances at the recent Toulon Tournament. Brooks, an England under-20 international, had been set to join Chesterfield on a short-term basis before United announced he would remain in South Yorkshire instead.

“It is a negotiation,” Wilder, referring to his tranfer targets, said. “There has been dialogue and counter offers.”

Ryan Leonard (right) is wanted by Sheffield United