Sheffield United: Chris Wilder labelled as 'Mr Brexit' by leading Spanish newspaper over squad policy

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have been labelled as 'Total Brexit' by a bizarre report in a popular Spanish newspaper.

La Vanguardia, a Spanish daily and Catalonia's leading newspaper, made the claims in a report headlined 'Brexit total: solo juegan británicos en el Sheffield United' - roughly translated as Total Brexit: Only British players in Sheffield United.

The author, London-based Rafael Ramos, writes: "Sheffield United is the epitome of Brexit Total, a team made up entirely of English players, with the dressing to give it a taste of two Scots, two Welsh and four Irishmen (a pair from Ulster and another from the Republic)."

Although Wilder's squad is predominantly British, he does have Canadian Caolan Lavery on his roster [Lavery has played for Northern Ireland's youth sides, but hails from Red Deer and certainly sounds more Canadian than Coleraine] and even if the country a player represents is allowed to skew the figures, then Wilder can point to Jamaican international Clayton Donaldson and USA youth captain Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Ched Evans is United's only Welshman - Kieron Freeman was born in Nottingham - and Enda Stevens and Danny Lafferty are the two Irish players by birth (Stevens from the Republic, Lafferty from Derry). Samir Carruthers was born in London but due to a diverse heritage, is eligible play for England, the Republic of Ireland, Morocco and Italy.

According to a report by The Times, Portsmouth are level with United with only one-non British player while a host of others in the EFL - Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Northampton, Oldham and Peterborough - only had two registered at the time of writing. Even in the cosmopolitan world of the Premier League, West Brom and Burnley only have five apiece, so Wilder's approach is far from exactly reinventing the wheel.

United's Canadian star Caolan Lavery

Ramos' report, which also criticises United's co-owner Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdul Aziz, continues on Wilder - who he later calls 'Mr Brexit': "United's coach does not say he voted in the referendum, but his language closely resembles that of the total Brexit."

Curiously, the Spanish newspaper's piece makes no reference to Athletic Bilbao, who have a long tradition - dating back to 1912 - of only recruiting players from the Basque region which straddles Spain and France. Earlier this month La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Italy's biggest-selling newspaper, drew comparisons between United and Bilbao, adding: "Sheffield United represents a homemade model capable of stimulating nostalgic fans."

