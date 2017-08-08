Sheffield United: Chris Wilder issues selection pledge after Brentford victory

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has warned some of his first team stars may have to play in tomorrow’s EFL Cup tie against Walsall due to a lack of bodies.

Wilder admitted he would like to have used the Walsall cup tie, at Bramall Lane, to rotate his squad after Saturday’s Championship opening-day victory over Brentford.

But after being thwarted so far in his attempts to bring a number of targets - including Southend’s Ryan Leonard and Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers - to South Yorkshire, Wilder admits he will be forced to field some of his more proven players.

“We’ll play the rest of the squad,” Wilder confirmed.

“And some of the lads who didn’t even get changed will be involved.

“But we’re a little bit light in some areas and so a few will have to put a shift in again. Three or four might have to do that. But I’ve got no issue with their character or work ethic, so I’m sure a lot of them will be sticking their hand up to do that.”

Mark Duffy, who missed large chunks of United’s pre-season preparations as his partner gave birth, could start as Wilder attempts to bring him back up to speed with the rest of his squad.

“Duff had an interrupted pre-season, he didn’t come away with us to Spain, and then he had a knock at Eastleigh, so he’s not where we want him to be just yet.

“But against Brentford, I thought the fans were great. Again. The atmosphere was electric, as good as when I came back for some of the cup games under Nigel Clough and towards the end of last season. Victory was a reward for them.”