Sheffield United: Chris Wilder issues Championship transfer pledge

Chris Wilder has promised to spend the remainder of his transfer budget wisely, acknowledging the amount made available will reveal the scale of Sheffield United’s ambitions next term.

Wilder issued the pledge after confirming he wants to sign more “really good players” in an attempt to exploit the opportunities created by last season’s League One title triumph.

But, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Championship opener against Brentford, the United manager insisted he agrees with the board of directors’ decision not to take big financial risks.

“Momentum can help,” Wilder said. “But it’s about more as well. This where the club is at and I get that. I’m an employee of the football club and I’ll do what I’m told.

“The ambitions lie with the owners and I’m not chucking anybody under the bus there. It’s obvious. If there is a push, then we’ll deal with that. The job is still the same which is getting the maximum out of what we’ve got.”

Despite accepting they can not compete financially with the likes of Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, United have completed deals for seven players this summer with a maximum outlay of around £750,000. Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan and Southend captain Ryan Leonard remain on Wilder’s wanted-list while Matt Done was yesterday released from his contract to rejoin Rochdale.

Matt Done has left to rejoin Rochdale: Robin Parker/Sportimage

“I’m still ambitious to sign really good players,” he said. “I’m signing really good players now. Nine times out of ten, the teams with the top budgets are successful. Not always.

“For us there is an opening for us to go through on the back of organisation, team spirit and momentum. But what we’ve got, we think we are doing a lot of things right and can go well.”

“I think we’ve been smart and we have to be smart going forward,” Wilder added. “I spoke to one Championship manager and he said you can pay this for a player or you could get exactly the same player for a third less. That’s what it’s about, getting value for money.

“I think we’re getting value for money. But that doesn’t mean if someone comes to us and can take us to another level, that I don’t want it to happen. I do want it to happen.”

John Lundstram is among seven new arrivals at Bramall Lane: Robin Parker/Sportimage

Meanwhile, United’s under-14’s face Sunderland in today’s Youdan Trophy final. United, under the guidance of lead coach John Pemberton, beat Kawasaki Frontale in the last four.