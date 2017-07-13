Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hits back at ‘transfer snobs’

Chris Wilder has insisted he will not allow ‘transfer snobs’ to dictate his signings policy at Bramall Lane.

The Sheffield United manager was speaking after expressing his admiration for how AFC Bournemouth, who are training alongside the League One champions in Spain this week, used “young” and “hungry” players rather than household names to help them reach the top-flight.

Richard Stearman of Sheffield Utd in action during the pre season friendly at the Bracken Moor Stadium, Stocksbridge. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder is employing a similar strategy to try and combat the spending power of Championship teams including Aston Villa and Wolves who last week lavished £15m on Porto’s Ruben Neves earlier this month.

“You look at Marc Pugh from Hereford, Simon Francis who was here, Harry Arter who was at Woking; those boys at Bournemouth show there is an opportunity there if you work hard and want to improve your game,” Wilder said.

“These things can happen. There’s quite a lot of snobbery in signing footballers. But they (Bournemouth) were sensible about it.

“Yes, there was investment eventually. But they invested in young hungry players.

“That’s what we do and add experience, like Stears (Richard Stearman), to it.

“We talked to them about our recruitment, about George (Baldock) and Enda (Stevens), and they say ‘yes.’

“There is snobbery but we’ll do it our own way.

“It shows there that it can be done.”

Baldock, the former MK Dons defender and Stevens, previously of Portsmouth, are among five new signings in the United squad which faces Malaga in Coín tomorrow.

“I think it’s something you look at, other clubs, and see the way they go about it,” Wilder added. “I respect how Bournemouth went about it, in their own way. I had a word with their manager, about the competitive aspect of the division, and how they were positive. They attacked it and we want to do the same. We’re new to the division but we have the same ideas. We also feel we have players who can stay in the journey with us.”

