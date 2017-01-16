Sheffield United: Chris Wilder has ‘irons in the fire’ and in a rush to get deals done

Chris Wilder is set to get his wish in the transfer market after admitting Sheffield United are in a rush to strengthen their first team squad.

Speaking after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat by Walsall, which saw United’s lead at the top of the League One table cut to a point, Wilder revealed he has “a couple of irons in the fire” ahead of Saturday’s game against Gillingham.

Manchester United's Joe Riley is on his way to Bramall Lane

One of those, Manchester United’s Joe Riley, is expected to arrive at Bramall Lane when his recovery from a minor injury is confirmed.

As The Star revealed earlier this month, the 20-year-old emerged as target for Wilder and his staff after Jose Mourinho granted him permission to leave Old Trafford on loan.

Sources in the North-West confirm a deal, which will see Riley (right)spend the rest of the season in South Yorkshire, has effectively been agreed although United will want him to prove his fitness before crossing the Pennines.

Insisting his comments should not be interpreted as a knee-jerk response to events at the Banks’s Stadium, Wilder said: “We’re always in a rush, we’re always trying to get things done as quickly as possible.

“We’re happy with the experience, the ability and the attitude of the group. But there are a couple of things we’d like to do and it goes without saying we want them done as quickly as possible.”

Wilder described United as the “architects of their own downfall” as Walsall halted their six match winning run.

Jack O’Connell had cancelled out Amadou Bakayoko’s opener but a crazy 20 minute period in the second half saw United concede three more and their fine run came to an end.

But with his team beaten only twice in its previous 23 league outings - the other defeat also coming against Jon Whitney’s side - Wilder said: “You have to learn to cope with disappointment in any sport.

“We aren’t arrogant when we win and so can’t get too downbeat when we lose although, of course, it’s not something we like doing.

“We’re a disappointed group as players, staff and supporters. But it would have been naive to think we were just going to cruise through the rest of the season. We’ve had a bad day but so have Bolton, so have Bradford and so have Rochdale who also lost. We’ve had plenty of good days too.”