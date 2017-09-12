Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hails Blades ‘best win yet’ as Cameron Carter-Vickers comes of age at Bolton

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder claimed Cameron Carter-Vickers came of age during last night’s win over Bolton Wanderers.

The defender, on-loan from Tottenham Hotspur, celebrated his debut by scoring the only goal of the game as United climbed to third in the Championship table.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd celebrates the win during the Championship match at the Macron Stadium, Bolton. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder, describing the result as “the best” of United’s season so far, said: “I spoke to Cameron beforehand and told him that, with all due respect to under-23’s football, he was going to be in a man’s game out there. And that’s what it was, a proper man’s game, but he came through with flying colours.

“Cameron showed what he’s all about out there. He proved he’s ready for a physical challenge and I thought he was outstanding. To get the goal was brilliant but it was the other parts of his performance, the way he stood up to some really powerful players, that probably impressed me the most.”

Carter-Vickers, aged 19, was making only the fifth senior appearance of his career and Wilder added: “He showed great maturity, character and spirit. Just like the rest of the lads. That was the key out there tonight.”

United recorded their fourth league win in succession when Carter-Vickers, who is scheduled to spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane, pounced midway through the first half.

Although Gary Madine and Felipe Morais went close for Phil Parkinson’s side, Wilder said: “For me, this is the best result of the season. Not the best performance, but the best result because of what we had to put into it.

“There are proud people here at Bolton and proud players too. Two of my best mates (assistant manager Steve Parkin and goalkeeping coach Lee Butler) are on the staff here and this was a big, big match for them. They’ll be hurting but they made us work and, if they put other teams in the Championship under that type of pressure, they’ll take points off them.”