Sheffield United: Chris Wilder explains transfer delay ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City

Chris Wilder has revealed Sheffield United are close to making a breakthrough in the transfer market after confirming both he and Alan Knill have signed new contracts at Bramall Lane.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Leicester City, Wilder explained the deal, which ties him to the Championship club until 2020, was officially ratified before the start of the present campaign.

The 49-year-old, who guided United to promotion after being appointed manager last summer, was reacting to speculation the agreement remained unsigned after being ratified “in principle” two months ago.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Wilder he said. “Knilly is too. It’s a one year extension, on top of what I already had when I came in. It got sorted out the day before the first match of the season.”

Wilder, who previously warned he wanted “no fanfare or big announcement” regarding the development, has been linked with the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Conor Coady and Ryan Leonard since outlining plans to strengthen his squad before this month’s transfer deadline.

“We’re hopefully of getting something done, possibly before the weekend,” he added. “We’re just waiting on other people to do a bit of business themselves first. They want to do that before they let people out. I would imagine the vast majority of Championship managers, who are looking at people, are in the same position.”