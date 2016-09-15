Sheffield United: Chris Wilder could make changes for Peterborough clash

Chris Wilder has reserved the right to make changes for Saturday’s game against Peterborough, despite watching his team win their last three League One games.

Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, also issued another warning about the dangers of complacency ahead of the meeting with Grant McCann’s side.

“If we think it’s the right thing to do, then we’ll do it,” Wilder said. “If we think someone is best-suited for a particular game then of course they come into consideration because that’s the right thing to do.

“We look at everything. Shape, personnel and game-plans. But the one thing that always stays the same is the principles of how we expect people to go about things. Those will never change.”

Wilder, who led Northampton Town to the League Two title before taking charge of United in May, insists his players must “compete for everything” if they want to end their five year exile from the Championship. United climbed to 12th in the table - a point behind sixth placed Peterborough - when they beat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 at Kingsmeadow stadium last weekend.

Despite boasting a reputation for playing expansive, free-scoring football, McCann’s squad are joint third from bottom in the fair play table. They finished bottom of the disciplinary rankings last term after collecting 105 cautions and seven red cards. Andrew Hughes will miss the visit to South Yorkshire after being dismissed during the closing stages of Peterborough’s 2-2 draw with Port Vale five days ago.

Jerome Binnom-Williams is expected to replace him in the starting eleven following an impressive performance for Peterborough’s reserves earlier this week. George Moncur scored twice against Bruno Ribeiro’s men after moving to London Road on loan from Barnsley.

“Jerome did very well going forward,” McCann said. “Of course he will be in my thinking for Sheffield. I brought him to the club to play.”

United midfielder Chris Basham could miss the game through injury after damaging his hip.