Sheffield United: Chris Wilder contract mystery solved

Chris Wilder has signed his new contract with Sheffield United.

Speaking at the Steelphalt Academy earlier today, Wilder told the media both he and assistant Alan Knill put pen to paper on their new deals 24 hours before the game against Brentford earlier this month.

Wilder, whose side face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup second round tomorrow, first revealed he had agreed fresh terms “in principle” two months ago but warned there would be “no fuss or fanfare” when those were officially ratified.

Nevertheless, some supporters have recently raised concerns about the lack of any statement since, prompting Wilder to clarify the situation during United’s pre-match media conference.

“I’m not bothered about all the other stuff that goes with it,” he said at the time. “I’m just delighted to be offered it and the most important thing is focusing on my job, not doing any big announcements.”

Meanwhile, United have cut ticket prices for the meeting with City with admission for adult season ticket holders priced £10 and concessions starting at £2 when purchased in advance.