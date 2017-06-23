Sheffield United: Chris Wilder confirms he will sign a new deal

Manager Chris Wilder has confirmed he will extend his contract with Sheffield United.

As The Star revealed this morning, the 49-year-old recently informed co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud he planned to accept their offer ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

Responding to that story at the club’s training complex earlier today, Wilder said: “I’ve verbally agreed things, with the chief executive, through the owners. There’s a process where it has to get ratified through the owners, the Prince and Kevin, and the board of directors.”

Wilder, who led United to the League One title last term, accepted a three year deal after being appointed 13 months ago.

He added: “I’m delighted they’ve approached me and I’m proud to extend my contract.”