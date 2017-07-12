Sheffield United: Ched Evans set for emotional re-debut for Blades in Spain

Ched Evans is set to make an emotional return to action for Sheffield United against Malaga later this week.

Manager Chris Wilder revealed the centre-forward will feature during Friday’s friendly with José Miguel González Martín del Campo’s side.

Evans rejoined United from Chesterfield in May but missed last weekend’s victory over Stocksbridge as he completed his recovery from the ankle injury which overshadowed his spell at the Proact Stadium.

Wilder, speaking from the League One champions’ training camp in Marbella, told The Star: “Ched has got a programme that he’s been following.

“I wanted him to be at Stocksbridge and he wanted to play. I wanted him to be involved there.

“But we’ve set a programme out for it and it’s quite easy to say ‘alright, let’s just mug that off’ and get him out there.

“But the sports scientists and conditioners managed to change my opinion on that which they’ll be delighted about and doesn’t happen very often.”

“He’ll definitely be involved against Malaga, unless something doesn’t go to plan,” Wilder added.

“It’ll be great to get him out there for his second debut and his first game under me.”

Evans, aged 28, scored 48 goals in 86 starts during his first spell with United, with 35 of those coming during the 2011/12 campaign. Following a four year hiatus, he returned to football with Gary Caldwell’s side before transferring back to Bramall Lane two months ago.

Wilder, who believes Evans’ long absence from professional sport contributed to his fitness difficulties last term, said: “We have got a way forward for him.

“He’s been training and he’s come away with us.

“He did work the morning before Stocksbridge and he did work afterwards too.

“He’ll be working out here too.

“Ched’s fitted in really well with the rest of the lads and we’ll all be pleased to see him out there for this club again.”

