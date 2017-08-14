Sheffield United: Ched Evans is pushing hard for a starting role, manager Chris Wilder admits

Ched Evans is closing in on his first Sheffield United start since returning to the club during the close season, manager Chris Wilder has admitted.

The centre-forward is expected to make his third appearance of the new campaign against Cardiff City tomorrow but, after being hampered by a hip problem in recent weeks, coaching staff are keen to ensure they do not undermine the player’s progress.

“He will tell you he wants to start, which is great,” Wilder said. “I expect that from all the players, but logically we have to make sure he doesn’t break down.”

Evans scored 48 goals in only 86 starts before leaving Bramall Lane in 2012, rejoined United from Chesterfield earlier this summer. He impressed after replacing Billy Sharp at Middlesbrough three days ago.

Wilder added: “He is working really hard and getting closer and closer. I would expect him not to start on Tuesday but in the next week or so being available for selection to start.

“He’s definitely pushing and that’s really good to see. He did well when he came on and made an impact.”