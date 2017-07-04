Sheffield United: Ched Evans backed to shine for Blades in Championship

Co-chairman Kevin McCabe insists Ched Evans will be “quite a striker” in the Championship if Sheffield United can get him fit and firing.

Evans officially moved back to Bramall Lane from neighbours Chesterfield when the transfer window opened on Saturday, after agreeing the deal back in May. The Wales international scored seven goals in 29 games for the Spireites as they were relegated from League One, and struggled for full fitness upon his return to professional football.

But, asked if Evans could make an impact in the Championship next term after a full pre-season under Blades boss Chris Wilder, McCabe insisted: “I don’t see why not. The only thing with Ched is that he did not have a great season last year with Chesterfield.

“But I do say that he was very good until early on when he got injured. As Ched freely admits, he was playing at Chesterfield at times when he wasn’t fully fit. I think a fully fit Ched Evans will be quite a striker, along with Billy Sharp, young Caolan Lavery and Leon Clarke. He could be a revelation; and big James [Hanson], too.

"You already have combinations. Whether that is stopping Chris getting one or two more, it is his choice."