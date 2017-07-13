Sheffield United: Charlton Athletic raised the price on Ricky Holmes after Blades made their bid

Sheffield United met Charlton Athletic’s initial valuation of Ricky Holmes, The Star understands, only to be quoted an even higher price for the former Northampton Town winger.

Sources in London last night claimed that United’s first offer, believed to be in the region of £400,000, matched the figure they had been told would trigger the 30-year-old’s release before Karl Robinson’s side demanded an even higher fee.

Holmes, who manager Chris Wilder admitted featured on his wanted list, signed an improved three year contract with Charlton earlier this week; ending nearly two months of speculation about his future at The Valley.

United are now expected to pursue other lines of enquiry as they attempt to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new Championship season which kicks of on August 5.

Midfield and centre-half, despite Richard Stearman’s arrival from Fulham six days ago, are known to be areas of concern as Wilder looks to ensure his squad has the strength in depth to compete on a higher stage.

With United lacking the financial resources enjoyed by the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has a crucial role to play at Bramall Lane.

“I’ve got to say, Mitch has been outstanding,” Wilder said.

“Everybody who steps into our building, they say it’s an enjoyable environment. They want to come to work.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on, studying the players. We don’t always get it right but there’s so much going on under the surface. And Mitch is at the heartbeat of that.”

Five new faces, including George Baldock and Enda Stevens, have arrived at Bramall Lane since last season’s League One title triumph with another three or four potentially to follow. Ethan Ebanks-Landell, the former United loanee, is known to have been the subject of discussions between United and his parent club Wolves. Southend captain Ryan Leonard has also been the subject of a bid.

“We know what we want to do,” Wilder said. “And we’re putting in the groundwork to try and achieve that. There’s plenty going on.”

