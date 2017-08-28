Sheffield United: Caolan Lavery 'almost lost his sight' in right eye after sickening clash of heads against Derby County

Sheffield United striker Caolan Lavery almost lost the sight in his right eye after a sickening clash of heads with Derby’s Jonas Olsson on Saturday, according to a report tonight.

Lavery, the Northern Ireland youth international, was replaced in the 54th minute after challenging Olsson for a header.

Both players received lengthy treatment and seven minutes of injury time were added on as United ran out deserved 3-1 winners.

And a Sky Sports report suggested Lavery suffered multiple fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone in the incident, and that surgeons managed to save the striker’s eyesight after reducing the pressure which had built up around his right eye.

Lavery later posted a photo on Snapchat showing the damage, right, with heavy bruising to his right eye. Initial reports suggest he may be out for as long as two months, ruling him out of next month’s reunion with his former club Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Blades boss Chris Wilder told the media after the Derby victory that Lavery had suffered “a big smash to the cheekbone”.

“I want us to be competitive, I don’t want that taken away from us, but we’re not a cynical, dirty side,” Wilder said.

“It was a 50/50 ball in the air, both boys went for it and unfortunately Caolan came out with a big smash to his cheekbone, so we’ll assess that.”

United sources were unable to confirm the Sky report tonight.