Sheffield United boss eyes Olympic Park - but Sheffield Eagles are not happy

Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe is trying to stake a claim to build on Sheffield's new Olympic Legacy Park - and is a rival bidder to the option preferred by Sheffield Eagles, who want to play in a new stadium there.

The Rugby League club and their own unnamed investor want to secure the rights to build a stand, VIP areas, function rooms, a bar and other facilities at the 35-acre Attercliffe venue.

But Scarborough Group International, founded by McCabe in 1980 and with a 50% stake in the Championship football club, has lodged its interest, too.

Mark Jackson, Scarborough development manager, said: "We are certainly interested in being involved in the OLP and that includes the stuff around the (Rugby League) pitch.

"We are talking to Olympic Legacy Park Ltd. We have thrown our hat in the ring but nothing has been signed yet.

"We are keen to do more in Sheffield. And become involved in a developing the wider area are the OLP.

"It makes sense for us to incorporate pitch facilities within that."

Jackson said he was not aware of what the future would hold for the new stadium if his company got the rights - there are rumours the Blades Ladies team would be moved to the East End from their present base at the Academy.

"Any building work would be co-ordinated by Scarborough. But the operational side would be led by Sheffield United and I can't answer for them."

The Eagles say a decision on who will get the go ahead to develop had been expected this month, but according to club chairman Chris Noble MBE, that has now been pushed back to August 7, which harms the club's intentions to come back to the city after a spell playing at Belle Vue, Wakefield.

The Star understands several local business people have had a look at investing at the OLP, including Sheffield Steelers owner Tony Smith.