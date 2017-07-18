Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder hails character of new Blades

Manager Chris Wilder has hailed the character of Sheffield United’s new signings after they completed their pre-season tour to Malaga.

United spent a week in Spain ahead of the new Championship season, culminating in a 1-0 friendly victory over La Liga side Malaga on Friday night, in the Spanish town of Coin.

Backed by a large following from Sheffield, John Fleck curled home the only goal of the game and, ahead of tonight’s friendly at Chesterfield, Wilder said: “It was a great trip, very worthwhile in terms of the work we did and what the lads got out of it.

“People who think we’ve been over here for a jolly up and a good time, they don’t know how we work. We’ve done exactly what we do at home, only in searing heat

“The lads have all bought in, the new ones, to the group.

“They’ve fitted in well and have the same attitude as the others have got which is good.

“We aren’t getting carried away, we know it’s only friendlies at the minute. Nobody needs to tell us that. But I am pleased with what I’m seeing.”

United have brought in five summer recruits - Ched Evans, Nathan Thomas, Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Richard Stearman - so far, ahead of August 5’s Championship curtain raiser at home to Brentford.

Their pursuit of Ricky Holmes ended when the midfielder signed a new contract at Charlton Athletic, but Wilder remains very much in the hunt for Southend’s Ryan Leonard.

Malaga finished 11th in La Liga last season, beat Barcelona back in April and, just four years ago, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. And Wilder added: “Malaga are a good team, you can tell that. They’ve got some quality players but I think we showed we’ve got some quality players as well.

“I was pleased with how the lads went about their business.

“Back home, we’ll carry on working as we always do. I thought it was a really good workout for us, and I’m sure they’ll say the same.

“We want to thank, sincerely, Malaga, the town of Coin and of course, as always, the fantastic supporters who came out to watch.”

Meanwhile, tickets still remain for tonight’s friendly at the Proact Stadium, priced £10 for adults, £5 for seniors 65+ and young adults 17-20, and £3 for juniors U17.