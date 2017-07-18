Sheffield United: Boost for Blades as title-winning quartet sign new deals at Bramall Lane

Four of Sheffield United's title-winning stars have signed new deals at Bramall Lane, the club confirmed this afternoon.

Skipper Billy Sharp, Chris Basham and Paul Coutts have agreed two-year deals with the Blades, while Kieron Freeman has penned a three-year contract.

"It is a big day for everyone at Sheffield United with these four signing new deals," boss Chris Wilder said.

"We cannot underestimate how important it is to have them on board, alongside the new signings and the players we hope to bring in.

"We are looking for all four to step up a level and enjoy the challenges of the Championship."