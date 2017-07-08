Sheffield United: ‘Blades will be a dangerous side in the Championship’

Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United’s rivals that they will be a “dangerous” side in the Championship next season after vowing not to alter the principles that got them there.

Wilder’s side stormed to the League One title last season with a blend of invention and industry helping them reach the 100 point mark for the first time in the club’s history.

And ahead of their Championship curtain raiser at home to Brentford on August 5, Wilder told The Star: “When the fixtures came through, it really hit home for everyone what a fantastic competition it’s going to be, and it’s one that we can bring something to and are really looking forward to.

“We’ll have a go in every game and have disappointing days sometimes, but we’ll push back on others and we’ll be a dangerous outfit.

“I think we’re a dangerous club in the division and I’d like to make sure that all the things we talked about last pre-season, about being a tough place to come, being hostile and being a tough team to play against, will be the same going into the next division.”

Wilder conducted a root-and-branch review of United’s operations when he succeeded Nigel Adkins last May, after United limped to a mid-table finish.

And the boyhood Blade vowed: “I won’t change anything, right the way through. My principles will stay the same. We’ve got rules and a way we go about things; it’s not quite a DNA, but it’s what makes us what we are. The group is bigger than the individual, the work ethic and commitment comes above anything else.

“But we’ve also got some talented players and putting those things together, I think we can be competitive and give it a real go.”

United, who signed Richard Stearman on Thursday, face Stocksbridge Park Steels this afternoon (3pm).