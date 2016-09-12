Sheffield United: Blades told to use Bramall Lane fan power

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is urging his team to harness the power of the Bramall Lane crowd when Peterborough visit South Yorkshire on Saturday.

The match will be United’s first league outing on home soil since last month’s victory over Oxford when goals from Billy Sharp and James Wilson cancelled out Kane Hemmings’ early strike.

Wilder, whose assistant, Alan Knill, described noise levels inside the stadium during the second half as “amazing”, wants more of the same against Grant McCann’s side.

“You’ve got to use the fantastic atmosphere at Bramall Lane, when you are on top, to get that win,” Wilder said. “It’s special and, if we can work that to our advantage, then it’s going to be a big weapon for us.”

United followed up that victory - their first of the campaign - by beating Gillingham at Priestfield before vanquishing AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Reflecting on events against his former club, Wilder, who spent six years in charge at the Kassam Stadium, said: “For us to recover, given the results going into that, showed great character from the lads.

“They could have been down because of the way things had gone at the start (of the season) but they came in, worked hard in training, and justifiably got their reward.

“It was a big test of character again, in front of your own fans, to go behind. But it was one that they passed and we want more of the same, preferably scoring first though, again, as that changes the entire complexion of a game.”