Sheffield United: Blades threaten fans with bans if bad language and abuse continues

Sheffield United have warned supporters that they risk a ban from Bramall Lane if they persist with verbal abuse at Blades games.

In a letter sent to season ticket holders in the south stand, seen by The Star, United's safety officer Jurgen Morton-Hall warns that "the strongest action will be taken" to protect United's "values", in the event of "further and persistent inappropriate language".

Sanctions, Morton-Hall writes, may include relocation of season tickets to another area of Bramall Lane, or a stadium ban.

In his letter ahead of this evening's game at Bramall Lane against Wolves, United's safety chief wrote: "Sheffield United Football Club have strived to create an enjoyable, welcoming and family experience for its supporters and other visitors to the club. Regrettably I am writing following receipt of a number of complaints from ticket holders who have allocated seats in the area of South Stand in which you are seated."

Complaints, Morton-Hall adds, "surround the use of inappropriate language and behaviour in an area of the stadium frequented by families and young children", and include:

• Excessive foul and abusive language spoiling the enjoyment of other supporters in that area.

• Verbal abuse directed at visiting staff, players, substitutes and managers during the match and post-match as the teams and match officials leave the pitch.

• Verbal abuse directed at supporters of both teams seated in the Directors Box.

"Whilst I understand the passion and intensity which football evokes," Morton-Hall continued, "I also have a responsibility to those who do not wish to hear improper language and who expect us to maintain a family environment at the club as well as a legal obligation to ensure compliance with the ground regulations.

"We will now more closely monitor this area of the Stadium using the many options available to us including the use of high resolution CCN cameras.

"The club will not accept or tolerate individuals who spoil the day for others and bring the name of Sheffield United into disrepute."

United's board issued a strongly-worded statement after their home defeat to Norwich City earlier this month, which saw some pockets of trouble outside Bramall Lane after the game. Missiles were also thrown onto the pitch, and United reported that "high profile Norwich officials [were] threatened and abused."