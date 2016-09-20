Sheffield United: Blades sweating over fitness of Caolan Lavery after striker goes off with injury

Sheffield United are today anxiously waiting to discover the extent of Caolan Lavery’s injury after the striker damaged his foot in yesterday’s U23 game against QPR.

Lavery, the former Sheffield Wednesday striker, made his senior debut for the Blades on Saturday against Peterborough, and started against QPR at Harlington Sports Ground in an attempt to regain full match fitness.

The Northern Ireland youth international scored United’s opener, picking himself up to convert from the penalty spot after being fouled, but limped out of the game just before half-time.

Fans at the game reported Lavery holding his heel region, and later wearing a protective boot on his foot.

Wilder, who unveiled Lavery as a United player before the recent transfer deadline, waited 18 days to give his new signing his Blades bow as he battled to get back up to speed, after a spell on the sidelines after leaving Wednesday.

Saturday’s cameo substitute appearance, which helped Wilder’s side confirm their fourth straight win, was Lavery’s first competitive outing since January.

“Caolan showed desire to come here,” Wilder, speaking before the weekend meeting with Grant McCann’s Posh, said.

“The move is never an easy one across the city. I don’t want to pile too much pressure on him because he is a young player but we are really excited to have him here.

“He’s young, he’s aggressive, he’s brave and defenders are frightened of pace. He certainly makes us better.”

United’s U23s eventually prevailed 4-1 over their London counterparts, with Ben Whiteman, David Brooks and Jordan Hallam joining Lavery on the scoresheet.

Trialists Reece Brown and Cameron Stewart also appeared.