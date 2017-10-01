Sheffield United: Blades sweat on Baldock injury verdict

Sheffield United expect to discover the full extent of the injury George Baldock sustained during their defeat at Nottingham Forest next week, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

Baldock was substituted during the first half of Saturday’s match at the City Ground after appearing to fall awkwardly following a routine challenge and was scheduled to be examined by his club’s medical team today.

“George has pulled a calf,” Wilder said. “It’s a real shame because he’s done really well of late. He missed a fair bit of the summer with an issue with his foot, so hopefully he’ll be okay.”

With fellow wing-back Kieron Freeman still recovering from a rib problem, United will be hoping for good news when doctors assess the damage to Baldock’s muscle.

One player who will definitely be absent when United host Ipswich Town after the international break is Paul Coutts, having collected his fifth booking of the season. John Lundstram, who celebrated his full league debut for Wilder’s side with a first-half goal, is the Scot’s most likely replacement.

“We’ll be putting in plenty of work during the break,” Wilder said.

“There are a few little bits and pieces we need to get done and things that we want to get prepared as well.”

