Sheffield United: Blades star set to renew his battle with England legend John Terry after move to Aston Villa

James Hanson, the Sheffield United striker, could renew his battle with John Terry next season after the Chelsea and England legend signed for Championship rivals Aston Villa.

Terry has signed a one-year deal at Villa Park after leaving Chelsea, after 717 games and 19 seasons at Stamford Bridge.

And the 36-year-old saw first-hand the qualities Hanson offers back in 2015, when Bradford stunned the Blues to win 4-2 in West London. Terry sat out the game on the bench, but was full of praise for Hanson in a text to Bradford's Billy Knott after the game.

Hanson told the Telegraph and Argus: "Billy knows John Terry from his Chelsea days and texted him afterwards to thank him for his shirt. John Terry replied to say well done for winning and to give me a little bit of praise. He was saying how much he likes a good old-fashioned centre forward.

“He was saying what a good player that Hanson is and how there were a few in their treatment room from the game because of me. He also said they’d watched DVDs of Bradford and how good he thought I was in the air.

“It just shows that at the top level they still take that much interest and were preparing for the game as seriously as us. But it’s nice to know that he rates me like that. It has certainly given me a little bit of confidence.”

Hanson scored once for United last season after moving to Bramall Lane in the January transfer window, helping Chris Wilder's men lift the League One trophy and hit the 100 point mark.