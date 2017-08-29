Sheffield United: Blades star’s fans tribute as Billy Sharp reveals ‘secret’ to Rams success

Midfielder Paul Coutts has paid tribute to Sheffield United’s supporters for helping them over the line in Saturday’s victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane.

An impressive United display saw them prevail 3-1 against the Rams and earn their third victory in three home league games since winning the League One title last season.

A brace from skipper Billy Sharp, either side of a comical own goal from Derby midfielder Johnny Russell, sent United fifth in the embryonic Championship table, despite visiting substitute Craig Bryson’s header reducing the deficit to 2-1 in injury time. before Sharp’s last-gasp second.

Coutts, the former Rams midfielder, said: “The support is massive for us, at home and when we travel because we take great numbers.

“They sensed it when Derby were creating a bit of pressure and they sung us in.

“There’s a great buzz about the place at the moment and it’s up to us to keep that going.”

Under boss Chris Wilder, United have not tasted defeat in the league at Bramall Lane since January and have won their nine games following that 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood. The club record is 11 home league wins on the bounce, set between April and November in 1960.

“We had a terrific home record last season and it’s important that we carry that on,” Coutts added.

“The pressure isn’t off us. If you meet the gaffer, you’ll know the pressure is always on us to perform.”

Meanwhile, skipper Sharp reckons teamwork was the catalyst behind Saturday’s victory over the much-fancied Rams.

“I think Derby are a good side but we caught them on an off day,” said Sharp, pictured.

“I thought we deserved the win. I don’t think I’m being harsh, I think we were more of a team than Derby and that’s why we won the game.

“They’ve got a lot of brilliant individuals but we knew if we stuck together as a team and did the nitty-gritty stuff, we’d have our chances - and that’s exactly what happened.

“I thought Derby would cause us more problems than Brentford and Barnsley did.

“But I think we limited them to few chances, while we opened them up and created chances ourselves.

“We believe we can beat anyone at home and we’re delighted to get the win.

“We’re disappointed we haven’t kept a clean sheet but you can’t have everything.”