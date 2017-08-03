Sheffield United: Blades star returns to former club

Sheffield United cancelled Matt Done’s contract by mutual consent ahead of his move to Rochdale.

The Championship club announced his departure hours after manager Chris Wilder confirmed the forward is returning to Spotland.

Done, who was set to become a free agent next summer, made 35 appearances as United lifted the League One title last term.

He has agreed a two year contract with Keith Hill’s side, two-and-a-half seasons after swapping Greater Manchester for Bramall Lane.

“Matt did really well for us last season, but he understood our decision that moving forward his future was probably going to be elsewhere,” Wilder said. “For everyone’s benefit we just wanted to get this tied up to allow Matt to go and get a club and play some football.”