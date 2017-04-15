Search

Sheffield United: Blades past and present celebrate as United are confirmed as League One champions.

Chris Wilder has led his beloved Blades to the title

Chris Wilder has led his beloved Blades to the title

0
Have your say

Sheffield United were confirmed as League One champions this afternoon - and Blades players past and present sent their congratulations online.

For more from United's promotion party, visit www.thestar.co.uk/blades

Back to the top of the page