Sheffield United: Blades make approach for Bradford City's James Hanson

Sheffield United have made an approach for Bradford City centre-forward James Hanson.

Chris Wilder, the United manager, recently confirmed he wanted to make "another couple" of signings before the transfer deadline after recruiting former MK Dons midfielder Samir Carruthers and Daniel Lafferty, previously of Burnley, earlier this month.

With Joe Riley also arriving on loan from Manchester United, representatives acting on behalf of Bramall Lane have now submitted a bid with United's League One rivals designed to lure Hanson away from Valley Parade.

The 29-year-old, who joined City from non-league Guiseley in 2009, has scored nearly 100 goals in 335 appearances for Stuart McCall's side.