Sheffield United: Blades hold open training session in Scarborough

Sheffield United have announced plans to hold a public training session in Scarborough ahead of their visit to the town’s new stadium later this month.

A selection of Bramall Lane’s finest young players will face Scarborough Athletic on Saturday 15 July as the Evo-Stick First Division North club celebrates the inauguration its Leisure Village ground.

Scarborough Athletic's new Leisure Village stadium

United have now announced supporters of both teams will be able to watch their final preparations for the game, which take place at Scarborough Rugby Club. Academy manager Travis Binnion and other members of United’s coaching staff, including former Scarborough FC manager Mick Wadsworth, are scheduled to attend.

“There’s strong links between ourselves and Scarborough,” Binnion, who described himself as “honoured” that United had been chosen as opponents for the game, said. “The fans will be able to come and watch us put the lads through their paces and then have a chat afterwards.”

Scarborough Athletic have spent the past 10 years playing their home fixtures in Bridlington after the McCain Stadium, home of the now defunct Scarborough FC, was sold after falling into a state of disrepair. Athletic chairman Trevor Bull told The Star earlier this week that “good friends” United had been “the obvious choice” to help mark the historic occasion.

“It’s going to be a proud day for Scarborough Athletic,” Binnion said. “And we’re proud that we can share it with them. We’ll be taking a strong team over there with us.”

Sheffield United will train at Scarborough Rugby Club

n United’s open training session, which is being staged at Scarborough Rugby Club (YO13 0NL), begins at 4pm on Friday 14 July. Bar, refreshment and car parking facilities are available at the venue.