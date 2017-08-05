Sheffield United: Blades fans have their say on their side's victory over Brentford

For fans of Sheffield United, it was a long time coming.

So reaction to this afternoon's 1-0 victory over Brentford at Bramall Lane, in their first game back in the Championship since 2011, was understandably positive.

Blades fan Sam Tweed, who watched from the Kop, said: "I thought we deserved it, they looked more dangerous first half but thought it was pretty even.

"I thought we could have blown them away for the first 20 minutes in the second half, they were all over the place.

"The game changed to them again when Carruthers came off."

On Twitter, Alastair Wood wrote: "This is the first time in my life that I can say I have unrelenting trust in a United manager."

David Greatorex added: "Was a tough game that, Brentford are decent but this lot would run through a brick wall to get a result. Love it."

Darren Briggs wrote: "Leon Clarke man of the match for me today ran his socks off."