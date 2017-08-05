Sheffield United: Blades fan receives a wedding gift to remember from United boss Chris Wilder

A Sheffield United fan missed his side's Championship opener against Brentford today to get married - but a personal letter of congratulations from Chris Wilder has soothed the disappointment somewhat.

The groom, known only as James, received the signed letter from Wilder - dated last month - and it was tweeted by pal Matt Kramer, who captioned it: "A personal letter from Chris Wilder to my good friend on the day of his wedding. Love this club."

Wilder's letter teases that James' timing could have been better, and hopes he doesn't miss many games on his honeymoon, but adds: "From all at Sheffield United, can I extend our very best wishes to you and your bride to be on the most special of days.

"May you have a long and happy life together and bring up a fellow of fellow Blades to carry on the tradition."