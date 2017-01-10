Sheffield United: Blades face anxious Carruthers wait as Ebanks-Landell extends loan at Lane

Sheffield United face an anxious wait over the fitness of new midfielder Samir Carruthers, after his Blades debut was cut short after just 14 minutes due to injury.

The former MK Dons man picked up a knee injury after coming off the bench in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Southend, which sent Chris Wilder’s side four points clear at the top of League One, and underwent a scan yesterday to find out the extent.

“For 14 minutes, he showed why we brought him to the football club,” Wilder said.

“He trained fantastically well, got on the ball and moved it around well. He got a whack, tried to run it off but said it was too painful.

“Hopefully we get some good news this week because he is a good player and will be a good player for us.

“We’ve had a bit of a glimpse about what he’s about.”

United, meanwhile, confirmed yesterday that Ethan Ebanks-Landell, the on-loan Wolves defender, will spend the rest of the season in South Yorkshire after talks between Bramall Lane officials and their Molineux counterparts.

The 24-year-old centre-half has also signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Wolves, who he joined as an eight-year-old, but remains focused on helping United reach the Championship.

“We’ve got the goals in our head that we want to achieve,” he said, “and being top of the league obviously puts us in good stead to achieve them.

“But we’re just going to take it one game at a time and, personally, I’m enjoying my football [at United].

“The fans have taken to me well and the boys in the changing room have taken to me well.

“I’ve even got a song, and I’ve never had a song before so that’s a completely new experience.”