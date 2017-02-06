Sheffield United: Blades’ Ebanks-Landell finally succumbs to injury

Ethan Ebanks-Landell is a doubt for Saturday’s visit to Peterborough after aggravating a hip injury during Sheffield United’s victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Wilder, the Blades manager, revealed Ebanks-Landell, pictured, was diagnosed with the problem “a while ago” but volunteered to push himself through the pain barrier in a bid to help his team’s push for promotion.

Explaining why the centre-half was withdrawn midway through last weekend’s meeting with Neal Ardley’s side, Wilder said: “Ethan has had a bit of an issue over the last couple of weeks. He’s not been at full tilt and missed a fair bit of training. We could have flagged it up, he could have flagged it up, but he didn’t. He’s made a few mistakes recently and is more aware of that than anybody. But he’s been excellent through his period here.”

Wilder’s comments explain why, after making a flying start to his career in South Yorkshire, Ebanks-Landell’s performance levels have dipped of late. But the defender, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, impressed during the first half of United’s 4-0 win before being replaced by Chris Basham.

“The way he played, his attitude was a proper attitude,” Wilder said. “We asked him at half-time and he was in a little bit of pain. So Basham came on and was outstanding.”

