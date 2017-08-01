Sheffield United: Blades confirm squad numbers ahead of Championship campaign

Sheffield United have this afternoon confirmed their squad numbers for the 2016/17 Championship campaign.

Most of United's squad have retained the numbers they wore in last season's title-winning campaigns, with a few changes. Simon Moore is now No.1 and Leon Clarke has taken Caolan Lavery's No.9 shirt, with Lavery now 22.

New signings George Baldock and Enda Stevens have taken two and three respectively, while Richard Stearman will wear 19 and Jamal Blackman 27. Ched Evans is 32 on his return to Bramall Lane, while John Lundstram is seven and Nathan Thomas eight.

The No.11 shirt, worn by Matt Done last season, is vacant while Done and John Brayford haven't been given squad numbers. Samir Carruthers retains last season's 44, with wonderkid David Brooks still 36.