Sheffield United: Blades’ Carabao Cup opponents hit by injuries

Craig Shakespeare, the Leicester City manager, admits his plans for tonight’s visit to Bramall Lane are being hampered by injury.

Centre-halves Wes Morgan and Robert Huth have both been ruled-out of the Carabao Cup second round tie against Sheffield United, with Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra joining them in the treatment room.

City’s problems at the heart of defence mean Harry Maguire, who started his career with the Championship club, could be selected despite plans to rest him ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Manchester United.

“Wes will not make it,” Shakespeare said last night. “He’s still got a slight back problem. I don’t want to take a risk with him. He will come in and train as normal and, hopefully, he will be okay for the weekend. Huth is a no. He needs more time. We don’t want to push him.”

City have drafted Josh Knight into their squad after the youngster impressed during a recent development fixture. Ahmed Musa and Papy Mendy, who has been absent since February, are set to earn recalls.