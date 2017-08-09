Sheffield United: Blades boss Chris Wilder confirms bid for Wolves' Conor Coady

Sheffield United have submitted a bid for their former loanee Conor Coady, manager Chris Wilder confirmed this evening.

United made their move for Coady, now of Wolves, ahead of this evening's Carabao Cup tie against Walsall, which they came from behind to win 3-2.

Wilder refused to comment on whether the bid had been accepted or turned down, but told BBC Radio Sheffield: "Yes, we have put a bid in.

"What it is will remain between the two clubs. Yes, it's ambitious. But we like to think we are an ambitious club."

Coady, who played 50 times for United after arriving at Bramall Lane from Liverpool in July 2013, is understood to be surplus to requirements at Molineux following Nuno Espírito Santo's summer recruitment drive.

The former Huddersfield Town man established himself as a fan favourite at United and was a key member of the Blades squad that reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in his season in South Yorkshire.