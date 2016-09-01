Sheffield United: Blades betting for Gills clash

It is almost two years since the Blades last scored a league goal against Sunday’s opponents Gillingham and given their unexpectedly poor start to the season, the 3/10 available at Bwin for United to score at any time when the pair lock horns again this weekend has failed to attract a sizeable number of punters.

That’s hardly a surprise, even though, as the match stats team at bettingexpert.com point out, the Gills have conceded at the rate of two goals per game – the worst defensive record in League One.

United will certainly need to be on their mettle at the Priestfield Stadium where they lost 4-0 on the opening day of last season and where the home side, managed by former Tottenham Hotspur defender Justin Edinburgh, kick off as William Hill’s 6/4 favourites.

However, the Blades, Paddy Power’s 2/1 underdogs, showed plenty of spirit in coming back from a goal down to beat Oxford 2-1 last weekend and although their recent record against the Kent side is best described as indifferent, last Saturday’s performance at Bramall Lane certainly adds appeal to Betfred’s 12/5 odds posted about the draw.

Backers expecting it to be tight can get 11/2 (888sport) against United coming from behind for a second successive occasion and emerging victorious following a drawn first half, while a 2-1 away win is considered a 10/1 shot by BetVictor.com. Betway, meanwhile, offer 5/6 against the fixture yielding fewer than 2.5 goals.

In other markets, 188bet chalk 11/5 about United retaining a clean sheet while Marathonbet’s 4/1 for both halves to finish on level terms has attracted plenty of support.

Last season’s duels involving Crewe and Doncaster produced a total of nine goals and drama galore when one of their two contests yielded three injury-time goals and an unexpected 3-2 victory for Doncaster. It was not enough, however, to save either team from relegation.

Doncaster, who struggled to overhaul 10-man Yeovil last weekend, kick off as Betway’s clear 5/4 favourites to secure a maximum haul having lost only once this term.

