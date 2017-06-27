Sheffield United: Blades are on lookout for investors ahead of Championship test, admits Kevin McCabe

Sheffield United will continue to search for additional investors in the club after Kevin McCabe, Bramall Lane’s co-chairman, revealed discussions with interested parties were sparked by last season’s league title victory.

McCabe and Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, his United co-owner who acquired a 50 per cent stake back in 2013, “have had dialogue on looking at bringing other investors on board”, the Sheffield-born businessman revealed, as they prepare to return to the Championship after storming to the League One title last season.

And the property magnate, speaking at Bramall Lane yesterday as Andrew Birks was unveiled as United’s new chief operating officer, added: “That dialogue must continue.

“Football is a changing business and industry, and there are two big leagues in English football - the Championship, where we are now, and the Premier League.

“So when you talk about January transfer windows, it is at those times where perhaps those extra investors or investment can give you that kick to take you on.”

McCabe believes United’s foundations, as well as divisional status, makes them an attractive proposition.

“There have been discussions,” McCabe, who has sanctioned four signings since United sealed Championship status, added.

“They haven’t led to any deals being struck yet, but we have had parties introduced, in part by the Prince and by ourselves. We are a great club and I think anyone who examines Sheffield United will see the infrastructure we have got, at Bramall Lane and at Shirecliffe and at Crookes.

“Together with the magnificent support we had in League One, which outstripped most Championship clubs, you can imagine that we will get gates approaching 30,000 next season - you cannot fail to be observed.

“But the best way to be observed is by climbing the table.”