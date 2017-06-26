Sheffield United: Blades appoint boyhood fan in Chief Operating Officer role

Sheffield United have strengthened their off-the-field management team by appointing boyhood Blades fan Andrew Birks as their new chief operating officer.

The 39-year-old has experience in a range of sectors, including IT, hospitality, distribution, packaging and retail.

"With my dad, I have had a season ticket in the John Street stand and the Platinum Suite," Birks said.

"I have followed the Blades since I was four, I was a mascot at seven and spent my work experience from school when I was 15 at Bramall Lane.

"I have never lost the desire for the Blades even if work and business has taken me elsewhere. It has meant I have seen a lot of games as an away fan including fixtures at Crawley, Gillingham, Peterborough, Watford and Stevenage."

Birks was unveiled to the media this afternoon at Bramall Lane, and United say he will be a key figure in an experienced senior management team featuring Chief Executive Stephen Bettis, Paul Reeves (commercial) and Dave McCarthy (operations).

Blades Co-owner Kevin McCabe said: "We welcome Andrew to the Blades family where he will play a key role in leading our off-the field team at Bramall Lane. Our Championship status provides additional opportunities which Andrew, with his background will help oversee."

Co-owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad said: "We are delighted to have Andrew on board at a time when the club is entering into an exciting new era in the Championship."

And Bettis added: "Due to my business commitments overseas, I welcome the appointment of Andrew to Sheffield United as Chief Operating Officer I look forward to working with him to ensure that the off-the-field operations continue to improve in line with the great work achieved on field last season."