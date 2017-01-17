Sheffield United: Beaten Blades can bounce back, says Mark Duffy

Mark Duffy says Sheffield United have showed they have the mental strength to bounce back from defeat before - and is confident they can do it again following Saturday’s shock defeat at Walsall.

United crashed 4-1 at the Banks’s Stadium - a result which, coupled with Scunthorpe’s victory at Northampton, saw their lead at the top of the League One table cut to a single point.

But Duffy, whose side had won six games on the spin before that run came to a halt in the Midlands, said: “The result shows it was a tough afternoon, but we dominated the ball in large parts of the game and fell for their trap, on the counter attack.

“Goals change games, and they went up the other end and nicked one after we missed a few half-chances. We weren’t at our best defensively for 20 minutes or so in the second half, and we were punished.

“But it’s massively important to bounce back now quickly. We’ve done that well before when we’ve lost, bounced back, and the gaffer told us at Walsall that we have to put another run together now.

“Another six-game winning run will do nicely.”

United have lost just two league games since August 20’s defeat at Millwall, both at the hands of Walsall.

After Millwall, they went on a 15-league game unbeaten run, and followed November 29’s 1-0 reverse against the Saddlers with six straight League One wins.

n Blades: P39