Sheffield United: Battling Bash says The Blades can go toe to toe with the Championship big-hitters

Chris Basham acknowledges some of their rivals have spent millions and accepts there will be days when the going gets tough.

But, as Sheffield United prepare to reacquaint themselves with the Championship following six years in League One exile, Chris Basham has revealed how last season’s emphatic promotion means his team mates are full of self-belief.

“I think it is a massive thing in terms of how well we did last year in winning all those games,” the midfielder said. “We want to carry this winning on. People have seen me down before and now I am on a high and it’s a great feeling. Having a confident group is massive and you feel that going through everybody.”

United enter this afternoon’s game against Brentford having won all of their six summer friendlies and unbeaten in competitive action since January 24. With the majority of Wilder’s squad boasting previous experience of the division, Basham is adamant they possess the both the knowledge and technical ability required to trouble the status quo. Not to mention, after being asked about David Brooks’ rise to prominence in recent months, the youthful exuberance.

“You look at Brooksy, who has come in and been like a breath of fresh air,” Basham, describing the academy graduate’s talents, said. “The boys have taken to him really well. He has been around for a good three or four years but, because he has confidence, coming off the tour he had with England (under-20’s), he has been brilliant and I am sure he is pushing for a start this weekend.”

Brooks, aged 20, was named player of the tournament following the Young Lions’ triumph in Toulon, and Basham added: “He has been great in training. I have never really seen him in games playing with us properly. But in this pre-season, he has come on and he gives fans a lift. It is like a spark and it can only give us a lift as well. It is like Samir (Carruthers), who used to effect games massively when he came on last season.

David Brooks has impressed his team mates: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He is a young lad who is willing to learn and he loves being around the boys as well. We will tell him when we feel he should pass the ball; especially Couttsy (Paul Coutts), who is always telling him off.”

Brentford, managed by Dean Smith, finished 10th in the Championship last term but are viewed as dark horses for promotion this season.

“You look at Brentford, who are really good and you don’t know much about them,” Basham said. “Then there’s Middlesbrough, who are signing players for £15m to £20m. So you know you are going to have to be up against it at times. But we have got belief and the fans have too.”