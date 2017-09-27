Sheffield United are ‘making memories’ for their fans as Wolverhampton Wanderers become latest scalp

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are intent on creating “more great memories” after climbing to second in the Championship table.

Leon Clarke scored twice as last term’s League One title-winners moved to within two points of leaders Cardiff following a 2-0 victory over Wolves.

Leon Clarke of Sheffield Utd scores the second goal during the Championship match at the Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder, whose side beat Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, said: “We’ve made it clear all along, what we want to do is to keep on making more great memories. It’s great, we’d much rather be there than at the other end of the table. But, seriously, we are just looking at it game by game. The only thing I’m looking at is the next challenge ahead. The team is ultra committed and enthusiastic. They give everything. We are playing with drive, ambition and togetherness.”

Clarke, who also scored a brace at Hillsborough, was on target either side of half-time having earlier forced Conor Coady to commit the foul which saw the visitors reduced to 10 men.

Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo had no complaints about the decision to dismiss Coady and Wilder added: “Obviously that made a difference but, let’s not forget this, it was good play, positive play, which forced the mistake. It’s the approach we take into every single game. We are only 10 games into a very long season. There are going to be some very big challenges ahead. But we are looking forward to facing them.”

Clarke broke the deadlock during the closing stages of the first-half, steering an Enda Stevens cross beyond John Ruddy. He was on target again just before the hour - heading home a set-piece from substitute Mark Duffy - after Ruben Neves, a £15.8m signing from Porto, missed a penalty for Wolves.

Sheffield Utd players applaud the fans asfter the win over Wolves

“It was the softest of soft penalties,” Wilder, describing Cameron Carter-Vickers challenge on Diogo Jota, said. “But the lesson, I suppose, is that you don’t put your hand on somebody inside the box. There were big questions about us, whether after the euphoria of the weekend we’d be able to put in another performance, but the boys have shown what they are all about.”

Nuno, whose team began the evening in third-place, insisted Coady’s red card had changed the course of the contest but admitted: “It was a tough game, we knew it would be. Everything changed and 75 minutes is a long time to play without 11 men.

“You can talk about it but the red card was fair, it was holding. We came out with a clear strategy. We had a penalty but it was missed. The message is clear: do not spend too much time talking about if’s and maybe’s. Just focus on the next match.”