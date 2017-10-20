Sheffield United: Another title for Blades as Bramall Lane crowned best atmosphere in Championship

Sheffield United are riding high in the Championship as Chris Wilder's side braze a trail on the pitch - and they're not doing too badly in the stands, either.

United's Bramall Lane home has been voted as the ground with the best atmosphere in English football's second tier, as voted for by fans on popular website Football Ground Map.

The site, the brainchild of Blades fan Rob Clarkson, allows fans to easily keep track of how many grounds they have visited, and also rate them by criteria including location, view, facilities, food and police.

And with 53,882 visits and an average rating of four stars out of five, Bramall Lane is the ground with the best atmosphere in the league on the site. United's home ranks third for location - behind Nottingham Forest and Fulham - and third for facilities, with the food apparently the second best in the division behind Middlesbrough.

But the policing at the grounds gets a bad mark - only four clubs, Cardiff, Millwall, Leeds and Wolves rank lower.