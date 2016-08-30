Sheffield United agree fee with Sheffield Wednesday for striker Caolan Lavery

Sheffield United have moved a step closer to signing former Sheffield Wednesday centre forward Caolan Lavery.

As The Star revealed last week, United expected Lavery to join Chris Wilder's squad after opening talks with their arch-rivals about a transfer fee.

Although Lavery left Hillsborough earlier this summer, Wednesday are entitled to receive compensation for his development. United were prepared for the amount to be decided by a tribunal but an agreement is now believed to have been reached.

Lavery spent part of last season on loan at Portsmouth and had previously had a spell on loan at Chesterfield.

Last summer the Northern Ireland under 21 international received a call-up to the full squad by Michael O'Neill but didn't make an appearance.