Sheffield United 3, Walsall 2: Good Evans! Returning Ched shines as United battle from behind to progress

Way back in April, when Sheffield United had just sealed promotion and the League One title was about to be unveiled at Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder joked another perk of reaching the Championship was that he wouldn’t have to think about “bloody Walsall” ever again.

Unfortunately, those responsible for organising the Carabao Cup had other ideas and, after pairing the two clubs together in the first round draw, nearly conjured what would have been a wholly predictable upset.

Jon Whitney’s side appeared to be on course for their fourth straight victory over United until Nathan Thomas and Daniel Lafferty turned the game on its head during the closing stages after Kory Roberts’ own goal.

The story of the night, however, will be the contribution of Ched Evans who, after being summoned from the bench, celebrated his first appearance since rejoining the club from Chesterfield with a brutally effective display.

United were seemingly limping out of the competition when the Wales international unleashed a vicious drive which proved too hot for Mark Gillespie to handle, and too powerful for Roberts to clear.

Evans then claimed an assist after creating the opening which Thomas exploited before Lafferty extended United’s lead.

Ched Evans of Sheffield Utd celebrates. Pic: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Irishman’s attempt looked like being cosmetic but ultimately proved crucial when Erhun Oztumer reduced the deficit from the spot.

The identity of Walsall’s first goalscorer was, like the fact they caused the hosts so many problems, certainly no surprise.

Amadou Bakayoko, a 21-year-old from Sierra Leone, hit the target in all three of his outings against United last season and duly found the back of the net again during the opening exchanges.

The youngster has now scored seven times in six knockout fixtures for the visitors but none of those chances will have been easier to convert than the one he was presented with here as United’s rearguard went AWOL.

Nathan Thomas celebrates his debut goal. Simon Bellis

Eventually, though, their knowledge and match-craft told.

With Saturday’s visit to Middlesbrough at the forefront of his thinking, Wilder made eleven changes to his starting eleven with Jake Eastwood, Jake Bennett and Thomas all handed their United debuts.

But, keen to enter that match with momentum and preserve the club’s remarkable unbeaten run, the line-up Wilder chose was still stuffed full of skill and experience.

John Brayford’s inclusion did raise eyebrows but, making his first United appearance in nearly a year, only because he remains on the transfer list.

Whitney also chose to rotate his options although, with James Wilson ineligible for selection and James O’Connor being told his future lies elsewhere, Walsall’s three man defence, on paper at least, appeared vulnerable.

Signed on loan from United earlier this summer, Wilson’s height would certainly have been an asset as Wilder’s players sought-out James Hanson in the box.

The centre-forward, whose appetite for combat proved so effective as United tightened their grip on first place last term, nearly fashioned an equaliser following Bakayoko’s intervention with his aerial prowess.

But, as the contest wore on, so the quality of United’s crossing diminished. When injury curtailed his involvement in the second-half, Hanson’s frustration was clear to see.

But Evans took advantage of his colleague’s misfortune by seizing his opportunity in emphatic fashion.

Despite concerns about their lack of attacking bite, Walsall took control of the tie after only 13 minutes.

However, their goal - claimed by an unmarked Bakayoko - owed more to United’s poor organisation and a marginal offside call than it did any great invention on their part.

The inevitable response came in the shape of a cushioned header from Hanson who, having drifted towards the far post, found Brayford whose shot was blocked before Caolan Lavery was eventually crowded-out.

Despite failing to deliver an equaliser, the move did signal the start of a sustained period of pressure for the hosts.

John Lundstram, a summer signing from Oxford, foraged and probed in midfield while Mark Duffy searched for the right angle to produce a killer pass.

Nevertheless, despite youngster David Brooks’ best efforts to inject some pace into United’s play, their work was pedestrian and predictable until Thomas tried his luck from long-range just after the half hour mark.

Lavery forced a smart save from Gillespie soon after the interval before the last of many hopeful centres flew aimlessly over Hanson’s head.

The introduction of Evans brought a different dimension to United’s play going forward and the Welshman played a key role in the chain of events which saw them level and then edge ahead.

In the 73rd minute, Gillespie parried Evans’ shot away as it looked on course to curl inside the far post but Roberts turned the ball into his own net.

Then, six minutes later, the United substitute produced the centre which Thomas slid home before Lafferty added a third from distance.

When Oztumer converted from the spot following Chris Basham’s handball, Walsall sensed an opportunity but United were not to be denied.

Sheffield United: Eastwood, Brayford, Wright, Lafferty, Thomas, Bennett (Basham 58), Lundstram, Brooks, Duffy, Hanson (Evans 52), Lavery (Fleck 86). Not used: Stevens, Basham, Clarke, Coutts, Blackman.

Walsall: Gillespie, Guthrie, Devlin, Roberts, Leahy, Morris, Edwards, Chambers, Kinsella (Kouhyar 83), Oztumer, Bakayoko (Jackson 76). Not used: Flanagan, Sangha, Cockerill-Mollett, Candlin.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Attendance: 5,210.

Star Man: Ched Evans