Sheffield United: 2017/18 fixtures - Who will Blades face on return to Championship and when are the Steel City derbies?

Sheffield United host Brentford on the opening day of the new Championship season.

The Londoners will visit Bramall Lane on August 5 before Chris Wilder’s side, who won the League One title last term, travel to Middlesbrough seven days later.

The first Steel City derby of the new campaign takes place at Hillsborough on September 23rd with the return fixture scheduled for January 13th.

United face Cardiff City, now managed by Neil Warnock, in the Welsh capital on August 15 while another of Wilder’s predecessors, Nigel Clough, returns to South Yorkshire with Burton Albion on March 3rd.

Neighbours Barnsley provide the opposition on August 19th while United face Leeds, at Elland Road, on October 28th.

Sheffield United fixtures in full:

Sheffield United v Brentford: Sat 5 August

Middlesbrough v Sheffield United: Sat 12 August

Cardiff City v Sheffield United: Tue 15 August

Sheffield United v Barnsley: Sat 19 August

Sheffield United v Derby County: Sat 26 August

Sunderland v Sheffield United: Sat 9 September

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield United: Tue 12 September

Sheffield United v Norwich City: Sat 16 September

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United: Sat 23 September

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Tue 26 September

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Sat 30 September

Sheffield United v Ipswich Town: Sat 14 October

Sheffield United v Reading: Sat 21 October

Leeds United v Sheffield United: Sat 28 October

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United: Tue 31 October

Sheffield United v Hull City: Sat 4 November

Burton Albion v Sheffield United: Sat 18 November

Sheffield United v Fulham: Tue 21 November

Sheffield United v Birmingham City: Sat 25 November

Millwall v Sheffield United: Sat 2 December

Sheffield United v Bristol City: Sat 9 December

Preston North End v Sheffield United: Sat 16 December

Aston Villa v Sheffield United: Sat 23 December

Sheffield United v Sunderland: Tue 26 December

Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers: Sat 30 December

Derby County v Sheffield United: Mon 1 January

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday: Sat 13 January

Norwich City v Sheffield United: Sat 20 January

Sheffield United v Aston Villa: Sat 27 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: Sat 3 February

Sheffield United v Leeds United: Sat 10 February

Reading v Sheffield United: Sat 17 February

Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers: Tue 20 February

Hull City v Sheffield United: Sat 24 February

Sheffield United v Burton Albion: Sat 3 March

Fulham v Sheffield United: Tue 6 March

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United: Sat 10 March

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Sat 17 March

Brentford v Sheffield United: Sat 31 March

Sheffield United v Cardiff City: Mon 2 April

Barnsley v Sheffield United: Sat 7 April

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Tue 10 April

Sheffield United v Millwall: Sat 14 April

Birmingham City v Sheffield United: Sat 21 Apr

Sheffield United v Preston North End: Sat 28 April

Bristol City v Sheffield United: Sun 6 May