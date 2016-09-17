Sheffield United 1, Peterborough United 0: Blades fans have their say after Matt Done's goal makes it four wins on the bounce

Matt Done's goal sealed victory for Sheffield United this afternoon against Peterborough - their fourth league win on the spin.

But how did United fans see the performance?

On Facebook, Blades fan Baza Jones said: "We played some good football today and could've been 5 or 6-0. Closing down the opposition a lot quicker now and we looked more organised going forward! Atmosphere was quality today... I'm sure the players buzzed off that. It just goes to show that when the team play with passion, the fans respond and the results follow... UTB!"

Alan Dudley added: Things beginning to gel now. Not too much messing around with a winning team, we're keeping clean sheets, it's still early in the season... things can only get better!"

But not all United fans agreed on the quality of United's performance. Lewis Grayson said: "It wasn't great today. They came at us strong after the goal and again for the last half hour.

"But it's three points nonetheless, and marching up the table."

On Twitter, the Blades Mad account said: "Simon Moore proving today what a quality keeper we've acquired. Confident. Assured. Reliable. Big player for us!"

Another Blade, Matt, added: "Thoroughly enjoyed that today. Two good teams. Those are the type of games we'd have lost last 2 seasons."

