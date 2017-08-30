Sheffield boxing: Return of the Flashing Blade Curtis Woodhouse

Boxers often take a break from a sport.

But at 37 Curtis Woodhouse doesn’t do things by half - when he climbs into the boxing ring on Saturday night, it will have been after a pause of 1,163 days - some three years and two months.

Woodhouse, who made his name in sport as a footballer for Sheffield United (1997–2001) and Birmingham City (2001–2003) became a boxer in 2006.

Lots of experts predicted he would fail - but he proved them wrong by winning the English Super Lightweight Title in 2012 against Dave Ryan at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

Derry Mathews stopped him in his hopes of winning the Commonwealth trinket the following year but then in February 2014 he secured his own personal Holy Grail, the British Title.

He held it for four months before Willie Limond took it off him - and Woodhouse trooped off seemingly into boxing retirement.

Fight night poster

But, as so often is the case, the fight game stayed in his blood.

He went to a gym hoping to lose weight and then in his own words: “next thing I know I am having a scrap!”

On Saturday, he returns to the paid sport at Doncaster Dome.

He hopes to shake off some of the ring rust against 28 year old Lithuanian journeyman Arvydas Trizno who has lost 67 fights and won 25.

His old trainer Dave Coldwell thinks he should have packed in after winning the British strap.

And Woodhouse doesn’t pretend to have all the answers about why he is retiring.

This week on social media he posted the question: “I want answers. Is it still there? Let’s see.”

But the Beverley-born boxer believes he has not cut any corners, adding: “I’m more than ready after six months of hell...some people want it more than others.”